“I would cry” – Crystal Palace shortlist to replace Roy Hodgson revealed, these fans react to the news

Crystal Palace supporters on Twitter have been reacting to a report by the Mirror which mentions three names in the running to replace Roy Hodgson.

The former England manager has done a quite superb job at Selhurst Park, but there’s only so long that you can consolidate before heading one way or the other.

In Palace’s case, they’ve found themselves looking down. As a result, as per the Mirror, Hodgson could be off at the season’s end when his contract expires.

Those pulling the strings at the club, notably Steve Parish, will be tasked with replacing Hodgson, with the Mirror claiming that Sean Dyche (Burnley), Eddie Howe (unemployed) and Steve Cooper (Swansea) are all in the running.

Whether Hodgson is replaced by the right man or not could be the difference between Palace kicking on and going down, so there’s plenty for Palace fans to think about at the moment.

We’ve had a look on Twitter to get a gauge for the feeling among the fanbase in wake of the report by the Mirror.

Steve Cooper and his football is a very attractive option to me, I wouldn’t be unhappy with Howe but Dyche is a younger version of Hodgson. Suits Burnley but it’s a big no for me — No Context Humour ? (@NoContextHumour) February 21, 2021

If we are truly going to utilise our academy, Cooper is best bet. If we want to take reigns off our restrictive playing style, Howe is best bet. If we want to remain solid and grind out results, Dyche is best bet. Cooper is the one I’m warming to. — Chethegeezer (@chethegeezer) February 21, 2021

I would cry if we got Dyche. — CPFCTrigg (@CPFC_Trigg) February 21, 2021