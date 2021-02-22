Menu

“I would cry” – Crystal Palace shortlist to replace Roy Hodgson revealed, these fans react to the news

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace supporters on Twitter have been reacting to a report by the Mirror which mentions three names in the running to replace Roy Hodgson.

The former England manager has done a quite superb job at Selhurst Park, but there’s only so long that you can consolidate before heading one way or the other.

In Palace’s case, they’ve found themselves looking down. As a result, as per the Mirror, Hodgson could be off at the season’s end when his contract expires.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool handed major boost in pursuit of PSG star following contract demands
West Ham star’s comments on Jose Mourinho more bad news for struggling Tottenham boss
Manchester United backed over surprise Jadon Sancho transfer U-turn

Those pulling the strings at the club, notably Steve Parish, will be tasked with replacing Hodgson, with the Mirror claiming that Sean Dyche (Burnley), Eddie Howe (unemployed) and Steve Cooper (Swansea) are all in the running.

Whether Hodgson is replaced by the right man or not could be the difference between Palace kicking on and going down, so there’s plenty for Palace fans to think about at the moment.

We’ve had a look on Twitter to get a gauge for the feeling among the fanbase in wake of the report by the Mirror.

More Stories Roy Hodgson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.