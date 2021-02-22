Meet Atletico star Joao Felix’s stunning WAG: X-rated Instagram stories, unreal bikini snaps and a phenom for a boyfriend

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland look set to lead the new generation of football into a prosperous future – but what about Joao Felix? And what about his STUNNING other half?

Mbappe and Haaland are the talk of the town right now, with the pair netting a hat-trick and a brace respectively in the first-legs of their Champions League knockout round ties.

However, during an interview with the Telegraph, Atletico’s Joao Felix has insisted that he doesn’t want to be left behind – he wants it to be a three-way fight for the Ballon D’Or, year after year.

Felix too looks certain to be a torchbearer for football over the next decade or so, so it’s good for us to get accustomed with the Portugal starlet.

Part of doing that is shining the light on his private life, a large part of which is girlfriend Margarida Corceiro, an actress and model who has appeared in Portuguese TV shows such as Prisioneira and Bem me Quer.

She is also, as you would expect seeing as she is dating one of football’s brightest young stars, who earns £2.7M-a-year as per Forbes, absolutely beautiful.

Corceiro has made the news before, and not because she’s a pretty face or a good actor, rather because as reported by local outlet Maria, she accidentally posted an X-rated snap of a man’s testicle on her Instagram story, before being forced to apologise.

That wouldn’t have been a good look for her nor Joao Felix, who we assume had his manhood inadvertently shared with the world – and if we’re wrong in assuming that, will have had an even bigger problem on his hands.

Though, when you’ve got a girl as beautiful as Corceiro doing the apologising, there’s only so long you can stay angry…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)