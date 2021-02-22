The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is here as players from Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and West Ham are rewarded for fine performances over the weekend.

Mason Mount may not have been on the winning side for Chelsea on this occasion, but he’s been a stand-out performer for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and scored the crucial equaliser for the Blues in their draw away to Southampton.

Man City, meanwhile, have Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling in this week’s line up after strong displays to help Pep Guardiola’s league leaders to yet another win, this time away at Arsenal.

Everton dominate with three players as Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Richarlison make the team after their hugely impressive 2-0 win away to rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

West Ham moved into the top four with a win over Tottenham, and it’s no surprise to see impressive Hammers duo Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard in BBC Sport‘s XI this week.

See below for the team in full…

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.