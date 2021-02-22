Talks held: Bayern Munich star meets with PSG chiefs, Real Madrid still thought to be leading the race

According to RMC reporter Loic Tanzi, Paris Saint-Germain are alive and kicking in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

With Alaba seemingly on the move in the summer transfer window, Europe’s best sides are mobilising to ensure they do all they can to sign one of the most decorated defenders on the planet – for free.

While RMC’s Loic Tanzi, speaking on Twitter, acknowledged that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the Austrian as things stand, he insists that PSG remain in the hunt to sign him.

Le #PSG est encore en course pour la signature de David Alaba. Le défenseur du Bayern, libre en juin, a déjà discuté avec Nasser Al-Khelaifi et Leonardo. Si l’Espagne semble avoir la préférence du joueur (le Real en priorité), Paris tente à fond sa chance #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) February 22, 2021

Tanzi claims that Alaba has spoken to PSG’s hierarchy in Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo. It remains to be seen if their words will prove to be persuasive enough to keep him out of Real Madrid’s claws.

Real Madrid have player pull like no other club on the planet, so few would bet against Alaba ending up at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, PSG are building something, and have plenty of financial firepower. It’s game on…