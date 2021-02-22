Menu

Real Madrid set to rival Manchester United in race to sign impressive nine-goal Leicester City winger

According to Don Balon, Leicester City wide-man Harvey Barnes has landed himself on Real Madrid’s transfer wish-list.

Barnes’ rise to the top has been quite remarkable. Having earned his stripes in League One and the Championship, he got his opportunity to impress at Leicester City, and grabbed it with both hands.

The 23-year-old has fast established himself as one of the most dangerous and effective wingers in the Premier League, having nine league goals to his name so far this campaign.

It’s no surprise to hear that he is attracting interest from elsewhere, but eyebrows will be raised to see Don Balon reporting that Real Madrid are keen.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be a fan of Barnes, with Real Madrid considering making a move for the youngster in the summer transfer window.

The report mentions that Manchester United are also interested in securing his services, so there could be a transfer battle on the cards over Barnes this summer.

If history is anything to go by, Leicester won’t let him go on the cheap, but when Real Madrid come knocking, players don’t oftentimes say no.

