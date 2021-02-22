São Paulo joins Palmeiras in the race for free-agent striker

After mutual agreeing to rescind his contract with Atlético Madrid, Diego Costa remains without a club.

Sky Sports reports that the Spain international has rejected another offer from a club in Saudia Arabia, which failed to meet his financial demands. However, the English media outlet states that another Brazilian club is entering the fold to entice Costa to head to South America.

The report states that São Paulo FC is joining their rival Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras for Costa. Furthermore, the former Atlético Madrid striker is reportedly looking for a deal that will allow him to earn €8-million annually.

Palmeiras has reportedly offered a two-year contract with an annual salary of €3-million. Costa is reportedly in Brazil, but no word on how serious he’s taking this offer from the Brazilian side.

Abel Ferreira, manager of Palmeiras, has since denied talks with Costa; however, the striker grew up a supporter of the Verdão. Also, he’s gone on the record in saying that he wants to want to finish his career playing in his native Brazil.

Meanwhile, São Paulo is where Costa started his youth career, so it will be interesting to see who he chooses of the two if he decides to head back to Brazil.