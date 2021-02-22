Club chief offers possible hope to Chelsea over landing Tuchel transfer target

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken out on the future of rumoured Chelsea transfer target Niklas Sule.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Bayern for a number of years now, but he’s heading towards the final year of his contract and has recently been linked with Chelsea.

A report from Todo Fichajes yesterday claimed the Blues had opened talks over signing Sule, which followed Sport Bild’s Christian Falk claiming he was a target for Thomas Tuchel’s side…

True ? On the shortlist of @ChelseaFC is beside David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano also Niklas Süle @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 3, 2021

This also followed Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside that he expected Tuchel would look to the Bundesliga for summer signings ahead of next season.

It seems Bayern are now conceding that their financial situation may mean they have to sell players this summer, so this could bode well for Chelsea’s hopes of landing Sule.

The Germany international would be a fine signing for CFC, who need upgrades on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while Thiago Silva is not getting any younger.

Speaking about Sule to Spox, Rummenigge said: “We want the good German national players at FC Bayern. Niklas still has one year of contract.

“We will hold talks and see where they lead. We will look at it seriously and calmly until the summer. Corona [coronavirus] has also caused financial damage to FC Bayern.

“If we find a solution, we are generally happy to extend the contract, but that will only be possible under certain conditions.”

