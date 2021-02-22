Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher discusses potential impact of “very harsh” Thomas Tuchel Chelsea substitution

Chelsea FC
Speaking on Sky Sports MNF, Jamie Carragher has discussed the potential impact of Thomas Tuchel substituting substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi at the weekend.

One of the biggest talking points of the weekend came during Saturday’s early kick-off, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opting to sub off Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was only brought on the field at the half-time break, replacing Tammy Abraham.

It’s the kind of move that can crush any player, let alone one who is only 20-years-old and has been undervalued by managers previously. Hudson-Odoi will have felt as though he was turning a corner at Chelsea, but has all that good work been undone in one savage move from Tuchel?

We will have to wait and see, but speaking on Sky Sports MNF, Jamie Carragher revealed his belief that the decision to take the winger off, while a harsh one from Chelsea’s newly-appointed German boss, will send an unambiguous message to the Chelsea dressing room.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

