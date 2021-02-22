Menu

Video: Unbelievable scenes in Liga MX as referee causes uproar by accidentally blocking goal-bound shot

Posted by

A Liga MX referee made the headlines after Cruz Azul’s victory over Toluca, having accidentally blocked a goal-bound shot.

Cruz Azul were cruising with a two-goal advantage over Toluca at the time of the incident, but even so, no player wants to be stopped in their tracks before wheeling off in celebration after realising their strike has in fact been saved by the match official.

That is, though, what happened in this case. It’s almost inexplicable as to why the referee opted to make this bizarre run across the face of goal while the ball was still in play, but he paid the price for it, having denied the home side a goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Puebla goalkeeper welcomes the idea of Liga MX sides returning to the Copa Libertadores competition
Talks held: Bayern Munich star meets with PSG chiefs, Real Madrid still thought to be leading the race
Video: Christian Benteke scores brilliant 95th minute winner for Palace at Brighton hugely against run of play

There would have been quite the inquest in wake of the game if Cruz Azul didn’t go on to win this game, because look at the manner the referee skips into the firing line and gets hit by the ball. What a nightmare!

More Stories Cruz Azul Liga MX Toluca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.