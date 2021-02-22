Video: Unbelievable scenes in Liga MX as referee causes uproar by accidentally blocking goal-bound shot

A Liga MX referee made the headlines after Cruz Azul’s victory over Toluca, having accidentally blocked a goal-bound shot.

Cruz Azul were cruising with a two-goal advantage over Toluca at the time of the incident, but even so, no player wants to be stopped in their tracks before wheeling off in celebration after realising their strike has in fact been saved by the match official.

That is, though, what happened in this case. It’s almost inexplicable as to why the referee opted to make this bizarre run across the face of goal while the ball was still in play, but he paid the price for it, having denied the home side a goal.

There would have been quite the inquest in wake of the game if Cruz Azul didn’t go on to win this game, because look at the manner the referee skips into the firing line and gets hit by the ball. What a nightmare!