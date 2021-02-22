Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus lead over Crotone with clinical header to draw level as Serie A top scorer

Juventus have taken the lead over Crotone through Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar heading home from inside the penalty area.

Remarkably, champions Juventus headed into tonight’s game in sixth place, such is the competition for Champions League places in Serie A this campaign.

Inter Milan are threatening to run away with the league title, but Juventus won’t go down without putting up a fight, and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular.

Tonight’s clash with Crotone was an absolute must-win for Andrea Pirlo’s men, and thanks to the reliable head of Cristiano Ronaldo, they’re on course for victory.

After a great ball into the penalty area from left-back Alex Sandro, Ronaldo timed his run and directed the ball past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz and into the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo powers a header back across goal for the Juve opener! An important goal for Juventus on a night when they can't afford another slip-up

Ronaldo has now scored 17 goals in Serie A this campaign. Only Romelu Lukaku can match the Juventus forward’s goal haul in Italy’s top tier.