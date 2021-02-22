Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus lead over Crotone with clinical header to draw level as Serie A top scorer

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus have taken the lead over Crotone through Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar heading home from inside the penalty area.

Remarkably, champions Juventus headed into tonight’s game in sixth place, such is the competition for Champions League places in Serie A this campaign.

Inter Milan are threatening to run away with the league title, but Juventus won’t go down without putting up a fight, and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jamie Carragher discusses potential impact of “very harsh” Thomas Tuchel Chelsea substitution
Liverpool and Arsenal both interested in signing highly-rated RB Leipzig star with price-tag set at €42M
Real Madrid set to rival Manchester United in race to sign impressive nine-goal Leicester City winger

Tonight’s clash with Crotone was an absolute must-win for Andrea Pirlo’s men, and thanks to the reliable head of Cristiano Ronaldo, they’re on course for victory.

After a great ball into the penalty area from left-back Alex Sandro, Ronaldo timed his run and directed the ball past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz and into the back of the net.

Ronaldo has now scored 17 goals in Serie A this campaign. Only Romelu Lukaku can match the Juventus forward’s goal haul in Italy’s top tier.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.