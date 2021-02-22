Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bags first-half brace for Juventus after utilising trademark leap and hang for second

Juventus
He’s only gone and done it again. Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled Juventus’ advantage over Crotone this evening with his second headed goal of the game.

Ronaldo gave the home side the lead after latching onto the end of a fine cross from Alex Sandro and diverting his header into the back of the net.

The Portuguese superstar was not done there, though. His efforts to keep Juventus in the race for the Scudetto are tireless, and he’s stretched their advantage over Crotone to two.

Ronaldo utilised his trademark leap and hang to fly between the Crotone centre-backs and head the ball into the back of the net, with Juventus now looking set to move up to third in the Serie A table.

While Juventus are lagging behind both Milan sides in the race to win the title, they still have hope of turning it around and retaining their crown. With Ronaldo in this kind of form, they’re in with a fighting chance.

