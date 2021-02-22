Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has provided another fitness update as he tweets a video of himself working on his return to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Netherlands international has been badly missed this season as the Reds have fallen apart without him and with a number of other injuries to key players.

See below, however, as Van Dijk says he’s “another step closer” to making his comeback for Liverpool…

Another day. Another step closer.. pic.twitter.com/VwW6UWJsfr — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 22, 2021

This sounds like some much-needed good news for LFC supporters after a nightmare recent run of form.

