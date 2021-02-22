Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk “another step closer” to Liverpool return

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has provided another fitness update as he tweets a video of himself working on his return to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Netherlands international has been badly missed this season as the Reds have fallen apart without him and with a number of other injuries to key players.

See below, however, as Van Dijk says he’s “another step closer” to making his comeback for Liverpool…

This sounds like some much-needed good news for LFC supporters after a nightmare recent run of form.

