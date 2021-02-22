West Ham defender Craig Dawson got annoyed at Declan Rice during the club’s win over Tottenham, says Tim Sherwood.

The pundit, formerly manager of Spurs and Aston Villa a few years ago, noticed that Dawson seemed to get frustrated with some slack defending from Rice at one point in the game.

West Ham beat Tottenham 2-1 in what was a great result for David Moyes’ side, but Spurs did manage to pull a goal back to spoil what was close to being a perfect result.

It could have been worse as some poor play from Rice nearly allowed another goal for the visitors, with Sherwood noticing that his play clearly angered Dawson.

“Look at Dawson there, he is telling Declan Rice, look he’s annoyed with him,” said Sherwood.

“Don’t go round that side. Just hold him up, Declan. You have got to bring him down there. But Lamela wriggles through, they get the ball through to Harry Kane and normally he is deadly.

“I was expecting the net to bulge. They get away with that one.”

Rice has long been linked with bigger clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, but could do with improving his game before he thinks about a high-profile transfer.