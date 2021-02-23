£5m+ rated Liverpool attacker comments on future amid Rangers and Celtic interest with ace enjoying career-best season

According to Goal, Taiwo Awoniyi has told the World Soccer magazine for March’s edition that Liverpool remain his ‘priority’, despite being unable to ever feature for the Reds due to work permit issues.

Awoniyi holds the ‘dream’ of playing in the Premier League, it’s why he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 in the first place, but work permit issues have seen the ace loaned out seven different times.

The 23-year-old, who is enjoying a career-best campaign with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season, stated that it’s ‘impossible’ to see what the ‘future holds’ given the permit nightmare.

90min reported last month that Celtic and Rangers were leading the race for the centre-forward, with it added that the Reds are seeking more than £5m for Awoniyi, with that fee to rise if he continues to star.

The Nigeria Under-23s ace could find a work permit easier to come by in Scotland, with their system slightly different to England’s. Alfredo Morelos joined Rangers after just 18 months in Europe.

Here is what Awoniyi had to say on his path to first-team football at Liverpool being blocked:

“Liverpool will always be the priority for me and I am grateful to everyone at the club.”

“I still don’t have the work permit to play in England. But with the new rules in place, and the minutes I have played in Germany this season, no one knows what the future will hold regarding the UK work permit.”

“If I become eligible to play in the UK, I think I can have a say on what my decision will be. Things have changed remarkably with the new rules and this will certainly help me decide my next step.”

“Liverpool is a very special club. They are always in contact to see how I am doing and to ensure I know that they are following my progress out here. It motivates me to know my parent club is following up and have my best interests at heart.”

“Presently, I am still a Liverpool player until the last day of my contract, but no one knows what the future holds.”

“My dream has always been to play in the Premier League and it’s why I signed for Liverpool. I still keep the dream alive but if leaving will facilitate it, why not?”

“At the moment, it is impossible to say what might happen in the future.”

Awoniyi has been a key figure for Union Berlin this season, scoring five times and registering four assists across 19 appearances in the Bundesliga and one in the German Cup (DFB Polkal).

The 6ft forward clearly has the ability to at least warrant a chance at Premier League level, it would be a shame to see work permit issues rob Awoniyi of that, especially after almost six straight years of playing in Europe across Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Awoniyi is undoubtedly enjoying the best season of his career to date, from a statistical perspective he’s contribute more goals in previous loan spells, but the Bundesliga is one of Europe’s top five leagues for a reason whilst the Belgian top-flight and Eredivisie are respectfully not.