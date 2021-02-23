AC Milan interested in signing Real Madrid star who could be available for cut-price €20M fee

According to a report published by Don Balon, AC Milan are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga as one of the hottest young prospects in the world, but he has never developed into the player he looked as though he was going to be when he was young.

The Spaniard has filled his trophy cabinet to the brim during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has played his part in a hugely successful period of the club’s history.

However, now 28-years-old, a move away from Madrid could be what he needs in order to play regular football and kick on with his career.

If Don Balon are to be believed, AC Milan could be set to offer him an opportunity to do that at the San Siro. The report notes that €20M could be enough to get the deal done, with Isco’s contract expiring in 2022.

This could be a move that suits all parties – so it’s one to keep an eye on.