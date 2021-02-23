Arsenal identify top transfer target and could aim to wrap deal up next month

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat ahead of the summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners have made Bernat their top target for the left-back position, with Mikel Arteta eager to get a deal done quickly.

The Spain international will be a free agent at the end of this season, and Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal hope they can avoid a big bidding war for the player if they try to complete a deal for him in March.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal done, but Bernat seems like he could be an ideal signing to give Arteta more options in that area of the pitch.

The Athletic recently claimed the north Londoners would be in the market for a new left-back this summer, and Bernat’s form at PSG surely shows he could be a fine option.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

The 27-year-old would certainly provide Kieran Tierney with some competition, and could even overtake the Scotland international as first choice due to his patchy injury record.

Todo Fichajes also mention that Barcelona could be possible suitors for Bernat this summer.