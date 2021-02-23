Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons if Hector Bellerin ends up leaving this summer.

The Gunners face some uncertainty over Bellerin as it seems the Spain international is keen on a new challenge away from the Emirates Stadium with Paris Saint-Germain among his suitors, according to CBS Sports.

They add that Arsenal are looking at Norwich starlet Aarons as an option to replace Bellerin, and many fans may well view that as an upgrade.

Aarons looks a huge talent, while Bellerin’s performances have perhaps gone backwards in recent times as many angry Gooners criticised his performance in the weekend defeat to Manchester City.

Man Utd have also been linked with Aarons recently, with the video below reporting that Norwich would likely ask for around £30million to sell him…

? BREAKING ? Norwich City have told Bayern Munich they will have to pay between £30-35M for Max Aarons pic.twitter.com/qDohCHVUDw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2021

Norwich’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith recently made no secret of the fact that the Canaries did not expect to keep hold of Aarons for long.

She admits the 21-year-old has a big future in the game, but that it won’t be at Carrow Road.

“Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich,” Smith was quoted by Goal.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal.

“Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

This will be welcome news for United and Arsenal as they chase the young right-back this summer.

While AFC might need to think about replacing Bellerin, it makes sense that United might view Aarons as a better option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is a solid defensive full-back, but who doesn’t offer enough going forward.

