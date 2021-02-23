PSG and Barcelona consider transfer swoop for want-away Arsenal star

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are being linked as potential transfer suitors for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin ahead of the summer.

The Spain international’s future at Arsenal looks uncertain as CBS Sports claim he’s keen to test himself away from the Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin hasn’t looked at his best for the Gunners lately, and the report suggests it’s not clear what the club’s long-term plans are for the player.

Arsenal fans took aim at Bellerin after the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, and it might be that he’d be seen as someone the north Londoners would be prepared to let go for the right price.

Bellerin had previously been something of a fan-favourite at Arsenal, but he’s not developed as many would have expected and they have promising youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles as an option at right-back.

PSG and Barca may well feel it’s worth gambling on the 25-year-old, who could do better with superior players alongside him and more freedom to use his pace and attacking qualities.

Bellerin was at Barcelona as a youngster and may be tempted to do a Cesc Fabregas and return to the Nou Camp for his peak years, and he could be a fine fit for their style of play.

PSG, meanwhile, tend to dominate most games in Ligue 1, so Bellerin could make more of an impact in that kind of set-up and in a less competitive league.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.