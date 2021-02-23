Bayern Munich are reportedly looking increasingly likely to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Arsenal by CBS Sports, who claim the Gunners are considering him as a possible replacement for Hector Bellerin as he’s linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

Aarons has caught the eye in the Championship and also in the Premier League last season despite Norwich’s relegation.

Eurosport now claim it’s looking increasingly like Bayern could be his most likely next destination in a potential £40million deal.

The Bavarian giants would do well to snap up this hugely promising young player and add him to the other big talents in their squad, but it could be a real blow for Arsenal.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

One imagines the north Londoners would struggle to compete with Bayern at that kind of price, while it’s also worth noting that an offer from a club like Bayern would surely be more tempting for Aarons.

The England youth international could play in the Champions League and compete for other major honours at the Allianz Arena, which would be highly unlikely for him at the Emirates Stadium.