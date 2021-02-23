“He’s kind of a rebel” – Manager makes bizarre comments about Arsenal loanee

Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai has made some slightly bizarre comments about on-loan Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The young Frenchman endured a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium before leaving for a loan spell in the Bundesliga this season.

Guendouzi clearly has talent but seemed to fall out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to issues over his attitude and mentality.

Dardai’s comments on Guendouzi’s development certainly suggest the 21-year-old might not be the easiest player to work with.

The Hungarian tactician described Guendouzi as a rebel and an animal, and one has to wonder if these descriptions bode well for him in the long run.

“It’s like puberty for him, he’s kind of a rebel. He has to work and learn like an animal,” Dardai told Bild.

Arsenal would surely love to see Guendouzi put his problems behind him and fulfil his true potential, but it’s not clear it’s going to be that easy.

It will be worth watching how the youngster continues to get on in his time in Germany this season.