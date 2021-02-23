Menu

Asian Football Confederation invitees pullout from the 2021 Copa América tournament

Copa America
Posted by

Last summer, football saw international competitions like UEFA Euro 2020 and the Copa América canceled. 

Nonetheless, later this year, these tournaments will return this upcoming summer; however, there will be changes to the Copa América. CONMEBOL initially had invited two nations from the Asian Football Confederation, Qatar, and Australia, to participate in the South American tournament.

More Stories / Latest News
“Build Thomas Tuchel a statue” – These Chelsea fans salivate on Twitter after managerial “masterclass” vs Atletico Madrid
Good news for Arsenal as Real Madrid list loanee for sale – but the asking price is hefty
Video: Chelsea’s Rudiger will be thankful Suarez didn’t use teeth this time after a cheeky pinch prompts handbags between the pair

However, with the Asian Football Federation scheduling its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures during the summer, it conflicts with its schedule. As a result, Qatar and Australia will withdraw, Diario AS reports.

The tournament doesn’t begin until June, so the South American federation could look to invite two other nations to fill that spot or proceed with the competition as already constructed. No decision has yet been made on the matter.

Along with the news that their Asian football invitees had to withdraw, CONMEBOL’s Deputy Secretary-General for Football commented that the idea would be to have at least 30-percent of the stadiums filled for the tournament taking place in Argentina and Colombia.

More Stories asian football confederation Australia CONMEBOL Copa America Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.