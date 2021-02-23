Chelsea ready to make surprise transfer offer to bring back former star

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a surprise transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has majorly flopped at the Bernabeu despite previously being a big hit at Chelsea, and one imagines the Spanish giants would now gladly offload him.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are interested in a surprise move to bring Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, with the club prepared to pay around €50million for him.

This seems like a bit of a risk by the Blues given Hazard’s major dip in form in his time with Real, but it could also work out well for the west London giants if they can get him back to his best.

Hazard has no doubt been missed at Chelsea, with recent signings like Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech not really working out as expected for the club.

If Hazard could replicate his past CFC form he could be a great signing for Thomas Tuchel, and Alan Hudson recently told us he felt Roman Abramovich should never have let him go.

“I would have found a way to keep Hazard no matter how much he wanted to leave, and brought in some better quality midfield player to play with him, like Jack Grealish,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Roman didn’t need the money and there’s always a way around these things. I know Frank (Lampard) wasn’t in charge but I have a feeling he would have begged on his knees for another two years out of him – who knows?”

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.