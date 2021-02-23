Chelsea fans have been left salivating after a superb performance dubbed a Thomas Tuchel “masterclass” saw them beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

With Chelsea having failed to beat Southampton on Saturday, you could be forgiven for thinking they didn’t stand a hope in hell of defeating La Liga leaders Atletico in Bucharest tonight.

However, Tuchel got his tactics spot-on, with a brilliant bit of inspiration from Olivier Giroud proving to be the difference between the two sides, with Chelsea taking a 1-0 advantage into the next leg.

Many Chelsea fans on Twitter are absolutely delighted with what they’ve seen. Those who were mourning the departure of club legend Frank Lampard just a matter of weeks ago, will now be buzzing with optimism.

Here’s what some of the Chelsea faithful took to their Twitter timelines to tweet in wake of the game. The consensus is that good things are on the horizon under their new manager!

BUILD THOMAS TUCHEL A STATUE WHAT A MASTERCLASS pic.twitter.com/6qVbsjygxA — ChelseaArmy FC (@CFCARMY11) February 23, 2021

Thomas Tuchel deserves so much credit, still unbeaten as Chelsea manager. Incredible. — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 23, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s start to life at Chelsea: • 8 games unbeaten

• 10 goals scored, 2 goals conceded

• Closed the gap on the top four

• Away win over Atlético Madrid World class. pic.twitter.com/AWXcyRJtYy — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 23, 2021

Hope EVERY Chelsea fan now knows Tuchel is the real deal. This man can really take this club places.. #InTuchelWeTrust — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 23, 2021

Tuchel took the same back three that got conceded goals for fun against Bayern and Barcelona, and kept a clean sheet against one of the best partnerships in Europe. The Tuchel effect… — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) February 23, 2021

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid (A – Bucharest): 1-0 win

11 shots taken [5 on target]

6 shots conceded [0 on target]

30 touches in opponent box

18 touches in own box conceded

142 ball recoveries

Atletico’s first home CL defeat since 2017 Thomas Tuchel masterclass. pic.twitter.com/kGMblJDh3U — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) February 23, 2021

Tuchel is the real deal, that mix of pragmatism and possession makes me happy as can be. — #8 (@MedianoEra) February 23, 2021