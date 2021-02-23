Menu

“Build Thomas Tuchel a statue” – These Chelsea fans salivate on Twitter after managerial “masterclass” vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans have been left salivating after a superb performance dubbed a Thomas Tuchel “masterclass” saw them beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

With Chelsea having failed to beat Southampton on Saturday, you could be forgiven for thinking they didn’t stand a hope in hell of defeating La Liga leaders Atletico in Bucharest tonight.

MORE: Video: Olivier Giroud scores a sensational overhead kick to put Chelsea ahead after lengthy VAR review

However, Tuchel got his tactics spot-on, with a brilliant bit of inspiration from Olivier Giroud proving to be the difference between the two sides, with Chelsea taking a 1-0 advantage into the next leg.

Many Chelsea fans on Twitter are absolutely delighted with what they’ve seen. Those who were mourning the departure of club legend Frank Lampard just a matter of weeks ago, will now be buzzing with optimism.

Here’s what some of the Chelsea faithful took to their Twitter timelines to tweet in wake of the game. The consensus is that good things are on the horizon under their new manager!

