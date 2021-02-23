Menu

CONMEBOL reveals the winnings that South American clubs can earn in this years’ Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores
Posted by

The Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds are underway, but CONMEBOL has released how much clubs will earn at each stage of the South American competition.

Brazilian media outlet TNT Sports relayed the comments made by Gonzalo Belloso, Deputy General Secretary of Football and Development Director at CONMEBOL, in an interview with Argentine radio La Red

More Stories / Latest News
Galatasaray is inching towards making their first summer transfer in signing Liga MX defender
Video: Jamie Carragher savages Micah Richards with hilarious joke referencing Thierry Henry and Vincent Kompany
Man City star Benjamin Mendy in trouble again as Police SEIZE his £475k Lamborghini for no insurance

When it comes to the total amount of money that the South American clubs will share among the clubs will exceed $200-million, approximately $230-million.

Each home game amounts to $1-million in the group stage – therefore, $3-million in total. Round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals will bring clubs $1-million, $1.5-million, and $2-million, respectively.

The Copa Libertadores winner would take home $15-million, which is the same amount of money that the 2020 winners Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras received.

Despite the financial revenue losses that the coronavirus pandemic has caused for football, it seems that it didn’t affect the winnings some clubs will see as they advance through the Copa Libertadores.

More Stories CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.