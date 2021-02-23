Manchester United winger Daniel James has hailed his side’s latest signing and exciting wonderkid Amad Diallo.

After arriving at Old Trafford during 2019’s summer transfer window, James has endured an up and down two-years.

The pacey Welshman hit the ground running after scoring against Chelsea on his debut, however, despite his impressive start at United, James has since struggled to keep his performance levels up.

After seemingly falling out-of-favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, James has struggled to reclaim a place in the side’s first-team plans during the earlier parts of the 2020-21 season.

However, a recent resurgence in form has seen the 23-year-old force his way back into Solskjaer’s side.

Two goals in his last two outings have seen the Welsh winger become increasingly more difficult to drop.

Another player who is currently enjoying a similar start to life at United as James once did is wonderkid Diallo – The talented teenager is whipping up quite a frenzy among Red Devils’ fans.

Known for his attacking flair, the Ivorian wide-man is one of the most talented prospects, currently at the club.

After making his senior debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League last week, fans are naturally eager to see even more of the former Atalanta youngster.

One player who has been quick to hail their new team-mate is James.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Welsh winger said: “Amad has come in and, as a young lad, he’s been unbelievable in training.

“I mean his professionalism [is very good] and he’s settled in straight away, I’d say, do you know what I mean?

We see his quality in training, he has unbelievable feet, but we’ve seen he also presses well and wins the ball back, which is exactly what we want.”