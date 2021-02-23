“The kind of player United need” – Man Utd urged to exploit possible advantage to complete major transfer deal

Manchester United could do well to try using Jesse Lingard in a swap deal to complete the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice, according to Peter Crouch.

The pundit feels the England international is the kind of player United need right now, whilst adding that he expects Lingard has no future at Old Trafford after moving to West Ham on loan in January.

Responding to a question from a fan in his column in the Daily Mail, Crouch agreed that Man Utd could do well to use the Lingard factor to their advantage in trying to win the race for Rice’s signature.

One imagines many top clubs will be keen to land the talented 22-year-old after his superb form, but United may well be able to get his asking price down by offering Lingard on a permanent deal in exchange.

Rice certainly seems like he’d strengthen United’s midfield, providing a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and an upgrade on Fred, whilst his versatility also means he could be an option at centre-back as well.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

Discussing the Rice transfer saga and a possible United swap deal, Crouch said: “I love Declan Rice, DialloTime. I have got a few friends who are West Ham fans and they want the club to break the bank, make him club captain and do all that it takes to keep him there for the next 15 years. He’s a brilliant player and could play for any of the top sides.

“Your suggestion makes sense for United. Lingard needs to get away as his time at Old Trafford is up, while Rice is the kind of player United need to add. Would West Ham do that deal? I’m not so sure. We’ll see what happens.”