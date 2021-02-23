Liverpool make initial contact over transfer move for star with €60m asking price

Liverpool have reportedly already made contact over a potential transfer deal for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form in Serie A in recent times, and it seems the Reds are now pursuing a deal for him ahead of next season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool have made an initial approach over Zapata, who has an asking price of around €60million to move this summer.

Zapata could be a useful signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment after a major slip-up in recent games.

Roberto Firmino has been particularly poor, with a shake-up surely needed as teams seem to have figured LFC’s excellent front three out after a few years of them playing together.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

Zapata has 13 goals and six assists in all competitions this season and could be ideal to give Liverpool something a bit different in that central role next season.

Fans will hope Klopp can get it right in the transfer market after a slightly underwhelming last couple of transfer windows.