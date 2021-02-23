Liverpool & Man United ask about in-form forward ahead of potential transfer battle

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly asking to be kept informed of Youssef En-Nesyri’s situation at Sevilla ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Morocco international has been in superb form in La Liga this season and it looks like he’s now attracting plenty of interest as Sevilla seek to tie him down to a new contract.

According to 90min, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are among the main suitors for En-Nesyri, but Liverpool and Man Utd also want to be kept in the loop over his future.

The 23-year-old clearly has a big future in the game and it might be worth trying to sign him now rather than in a few years’ time when his transfer value might sore if he continues to develop as he has.

Liverpool look like they need to change things up front after a dip in form from Roberto Firmino in particular this season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have generally been poor in recent weeks as the title slips away from them and even a place in the top four starts to look in some doubt.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

United could also do with more options up front as the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season, while Edinson Cavani can surely only be considered a short-term option.

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the En-Nesyri situation in the weeks and months ahead.