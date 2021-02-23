European press hammer Liverpool defender and label star as one who ‘attracts disaster’

Swiss outlet Bluewin has gone to town on Liverpool’s new-signing Ozan Kabak after labelling the defender as a player who ‘attracts disaster’ and suggest he is somewhat of a curse.

READ MORE: Dan James hails Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo

Kabak, 20, joined Liverpool on a short-term loan during last month’s winter window.

Despite being highly-rated in Europe as one of football’s most promising young talents, Kabak has endured a tricky start to life at Anfield.

Although not entirely at fault for his side’s troubles, the young Turkish defender already boasts a poor disciplinary record.

After featuring in just three Premier League matches since joining, Kabak has been carded in each of those games.

Liverpool’s on-field woes have been well-documented. A series of unfortunate injuries and sub-par performances have seen last season’s champions slip to as low as sixth in the league table.

In light of Kabak’s poor start to life in Merseyside as well as Liverpool’s overall struggles, Bluewin has claimed that the defender is someone who just ‘attracts disaster’.

After making a switch from relegation stricken Schalke, Bluewin has suggested Kabak is a curse for whatever club he plays for.

It has also been claimed that in order for Liverpool to make his move permanent in the summer, the Turkish centre-back will need to drastically improve his performances.

Harsh, or a fair assessment? – Let us know what you think of Kabak’s early impact in the comments.