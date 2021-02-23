According to the Athletic (subscription required), Everton defender Mason Holgate slept in his match shirt after helping the Toffees to a landmark victory against Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

The Athletic report that Holgate was still wearing his matchday shirt, adorned with the number 4, on Sunday morning.

Holgate was solid at Anfield, the 24-year-old turned in one of his best performances in an Everton shirt ever to help Carlo Ancelotti’s men seal their first top-flight win at Liverpool’s home since 1999.

The centre-back featured in the 5-2 league defeat and shock FA Cup loss against the Reds last season, whilst some fiery encounters with Liverpool in the past made this victory even more sweeter for Holgate.

Holgate wasn’t the only younger player to bask in the massive victory, Niels Nkounkou shared live scenes from the dressing room whilst Holgate’s centre-back partner, Ben Godfrey, tuned in to Match of the Day on Saturday to appreciate his display from his new home.

It’s a shame that the landmark win that could change Everton’s fortunes in the derby came during a lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, Holgate and Co. couldn’t celebrate with their families.

The scenes in the Everton dressing room right now?? pic.twitter.com/Vq4Q9KkzSY — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 20, 2021

Holgate is settling into a key first-team role under Ancelotti, having been in and out of the side in the past due to the regular turnover of managers at the club.

The former England Under-21s international and Barnsley graduate has seen his career really kick on since he headed out to West Brom for the second-half of the 18/19 season, helping the side to the Championship play-off final.