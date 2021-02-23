Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has risked the wrath of the Reds fanbase by appearing to like an Everton star’s Instagram post – which includes a picture of him celebrating at Anfield.

As if the Reds’ shocking form of late, which has essentially ended their defence of the Premier League title, was not bad enough, Jurgen Klopp’s men were nothing short of dire in Saturday’s 2-0 Merseyside Derby defeat.

It was the first time they’ve lost to their rivals on home soil in the 21st century, and considering the current mood around the club, it came at the worst possible time.

As has this pretty inexcusable action from Roberto Firmino, which has seen him like an Instagram post shared by Everton star and international teammate Richarlison, where he can be seen celebrating after scoring early on in the contest.

We have Firmino out here liking Richarlisons post of our loss and Alisson hugging Pickford as if nothings happened. My blood is boiling. pic.twitter.com/foy6HCHMMg — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) February 22, 2021

Firmino has really twisted the knife from Liverpool fans’ perspective. Not only were they beaten by their local rivals at Anfield, but now they have one of their key players seemingly endorsing it on social media.

It’s a move which is likely going to sour the relationship between Firmino and the Liverpool fan base, which is certainly suggested by these tweets sent out by Reds fans after these screenshots began to circulate.

We gotta bin Firmino in the summer https://t.co/OnG2v7pJGW — Erwin Smith (@yuslfc10) February 22, 2021

Firmino’s so dumb in the worst form of his career, still gets his song rung around Anfield when fans are there and goes and does that lol. Done with him — Sam (@samsrt_) February 22, 2021

Get out Firmino — ?? (@FutbolBen) February 22, 2021

Firmino liked this?! Nah, I’m sorry but this guy needs to leave asap???#LFC pic.twitter.com/6tJv8vhRWS — DavidLFC ??? ?? (@lfc_david16) February 22, 2021