Menu

“I want him out” – These Liverpool fans fume as “dumb” Reds player appears to like Everton star’s Instagram post after derby embarrassment

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has risked the wrath of the Reds fanbase by appearing to like an Everton star’s Instagram post – which includes a picture of him celebrating at Anfield.

As if the Reds’ shocking form of late, which has essentially ended their defence of the Premier League title, was not bad enough, Jurgen Klopp’s men were nothing short of dire in Saturday’s 2-0 Merseyside Derby defeat.

It was the first time they’ve lost to their rivals on home soil in the 21st century, and considering the current mood around the club, it came at the worst possible time.

As has this pretty inexcusable action from Roberto Firmino, which has seen him like an Instagram post shared by Everton star and international teammate Richarlison, where he can be seen celebrating after scoring early on in the contest.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Unbelievable scenes in Liga MX as referee causes uproar by accidentally blocking goal-bound shot
Puebla goalkeeper welcomes the idea of Liga MX sides returning to the Copa Libertadores competition
Talks held: Bayern Munich star meets with PSG chiefs, Real Madrid still thought to be leading the race

Firmino has really twisted the knife from Liverpool fans’ perspective. Not only were they beaten by their local rivals at Anfield, but now they have one of their key players seemingly endorsing it on social media.

It’s a move which is likely going to sour the relationship between Firmino and the Liverpool fan base, which is certainly suggested by these tweets sent out by Reds fans after these screenshots began to circulate.

More Stories Richarlison Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.