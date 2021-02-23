“That’s just life” – Rio Ferdinand reveals Man United ignored his bargain transfer recommendation

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken out on Everton defender Ben Godfrey, praising his qualities and revealing that he once recommended him as a transfer target for Man Utd.

The former Red Devils star has clearly been a fan of Godfrey for some time, and says he could’ve moved to Old Trafford for a bargain price while he was still at Norwich City.

Instead, the 23-year-old ended up moving to Everton this season and has been a revelation for the Toffees, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the Premier League.

United look in need of quality signings at the back after an inconsistent season, with doubts remaining over Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly has been plagued with injuries during his time in Manchester.

Ferdinand clearly felt Godfrey could’ve been a good signing for United, but it seem they didn’t take his advice, which fans will now undoubtedly be ruing as it seems he was onto something.

“Anyone had a chance to sign him because Norwich were going to let him go,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“Listen, I told you before I’d spoken to various people at different clubs, United being one of them as well.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

“They could’ve had Ben when he was about 12 or 15 mil, when he just went to Norwich, had been there about half a season or a season.

“But listen, there’s so many players we could look at and say, they were missed at that point and they had to pay more.

“That’s just life, that’s part of it, and there’s different judges. 99 people can judge a player and not like him and one just says, ‘bang, he’s for me’. It’s just that I’ve seen these boys grow so I know what’s under their bonnet, I know what they’re carrying in their toolbox.”