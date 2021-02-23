Jose Mourinho does not want star in Spurs squad next season

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not want star attacker Gareth Bale to be part of his first-team plans next season.

After making a sensational loan switch back to his old stomping ground, Bale’s second spell with Spurs has failed to live up to expectations.

Although currently enjoying an upturn in form, constant fitness and injury concerns have hampered the Welshman’s performances during the 2020-21 campaign.

After making eight appearances in the Premier League, the 31-year-old star has found the back of the net on just one occasion.

According to a recent report from Real Madrid focused outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos are confident they’ll be able to offload the attacker during the summer transfer window.

However, despite Zinedine Zidane’s eagerness to part ways with Bale, it has also been claimed that Mourinho has no intention to make the Welshman’s loan move permanent.

Defensa Central claims that the Portuguese manager does not view Bale as an important squad player and doesn’t want him in the team next season.

These reports come just after Bale’s super-agent Jonathan Barnett revealed the 31-year-old is at the end of his career.

