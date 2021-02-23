Jose Mourinho does not want star in Spurs squad next season

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not want star attacker Gareth Bale to be part of his first-team plans next season.
After making a sensational loan switch back to his old stomping ground, Bale’s second spell with Spurs has failed to live up to expectations.
Although currently enjoying an upturn in form, constant fitness and injury concerns have hampered the Welshman’s performances during the 2020-21 campaign.
After making eight appearances in the Premier League, the 31-year-old star has found the back of the net on just one occasion.
According to a recent report from Real Madrid focused outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos are confident they’ll be able to offload the attacker during the summer transfer window.
However, despite Zinedine Zidane’s eagerness to part ways with Bale, it has also been claimed that Mourinho has no intention to make the Welshman’s loan move permanent.
Defensa Central claims that the Portuguese manager does not view Bale as an important squad player and doesn’t want him in the team next season.
These reports come just after Bale’s super-agent Jonathan Barnett revealed the 31-year-old is at the end of his career.
I don’t think Jose’ is in any position to say whether players come or go in the summer! He has just 3 months to show if he’s got what it takes to rescue our season in some way. Top 4, from being a minimum when we were top of the PL in mid-December, is now extremely unlikely, while it will take something extra special and ‘lucky’ to win the League Cup against City. Jose’s main hope is winning the Europa League, but, looking at some of the teams left, that will be almost as hard as winning the CL. Jose’ has the squad, contrary to his lack of faith in it and the way he’s acted, to turn things around to the best degree possible, but how he’s managed that squad since mid December, along with his awful tactics (the opposite of bravery & ‘Glory’, with even worse results) has all but wrecked most players’ confidence! Sadly I don’t think Jose’ can come back from a 9 week PL car crash, because even if we reverted back to the tactics, teamwork, confidence and belief from earlier in the season, it will probably be too late for us (which I feel terrible about) and Jose’ (who, right now, I no longer care about).