Juventus join chase for potential €15m transfer of Arsenal star

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as his future looks in doubt ahead of the summer.

Todo Fichajes claim Juve are joining Barcelona in the race to sign Bellerin, following a report from CBS Sports also linking the Spain international with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bellerin has been an important player for Arsenal down the years, but he’s not looked quite as convincing in recent times, with Gunners fans calling for him to be sold after the defeat to Manchester City.

Juventus could apparently sign Bellerin for as little as €15million, according to Todo Fichajes, and the 25-year-old may well prove a fine purchase for the Italian giants if they pull it off.

One imagines Bellerin could fare better with superior players around him, and he could perhaps do with a change of scene after a long career at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus tend to dominate games a lot in Serie A so might be better suited to Bellerin’s strengths than this struggling Arsenal side are right now.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.