Leeds United are reportedly set to be given the green light to pursue a transfer deal for Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian wide-man is likely to leave Juve in the near future after falling out of favour in their first-team, but it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up.

Costa returned to former club Bayern Munich on loan this season, and it might be that he could move back there permanently, though he’s not played much so far.

Leeds could therefore be handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of the 30-year-old, according to reports in Italy.

This would be an ambitious signing by Marcelo Bielsa, with Costa a big name after a fine career at the highest level in Europe.

Known for his skill and flair, Costa would surely be a hugely popular signing at Elland Road, and could go a long way to helping Leeds continue to put together a strong top flight squad.