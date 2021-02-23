Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Leeds United youngster Pascal Strujik.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form since coming into Marcelo Bielsa’s side in recent games, and it looks like his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Sport Witness report that Leicester are now among the clubs eyeing up Strujik as Brendan Rodgers looks to continue putting together a promising young side at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are having a fine season and could do well to raid a side like Leeds, who adopt a similar style of play.

Strujik is surely only going to continue to improve and attract transfer suitors from elsewhere before too long.

If Leicester move quickly, this could end up being a fine piece of business to strengthen in central defence.