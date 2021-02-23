According to Dean Jones for Eurosport, Leicester are interested in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, who has starred for West Ham since joining on loan at the end of the January transfer window.

Dean Jones writes that the ‘options continue to grow’ for the attacking midfielder, and rightly so, the 28-year-old has contributed three goals and an assist in just four appearances for the Hammers.

It’s added that the high-flying Foxes, who sit third in the Premier League and level on points with United, will continue to monitor Lingard’s situation ahead of a potential bid in the summer.

Lingard’s endured a difficult past two-and-half-years with United, with the ace’s form dipping drastically after the 2018 World Cup before the charismatic star was eventually cast aside by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jones reports that Lingard could take Juan Mata’s spot in the squad, but it seems too early to speculate on whether the versatile midfielder can find a way to be an important player for United again.

Former United boss David Moyes will also surely be keen on keeping the England international in east London after such a fine start.

West Ham may well find it very difficult to compete with the likes of Leicester if Lingard is sold this summer, with the Times reporting that their loan deal does not include the option of a permanent deal.

It would be interesting to see how Lingard would fare in Leicester’s side, they boast some incredibly talented midfielders in James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi and Harvey Barnes.

Lingard could offer the side something different though, raw unmatched energy, his fast start at West Ham shows that he was working hard all that time he was on the sidelines at Old Trafford.