“My blood is boiling”, “Absolute embarrassment” – Liverpool duo anger these Reds fans with reaction to Everton defeat

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Loads of Liverpool fans are furious at Roberto Firmino and Alisson for the way they reacted to the Merseyside Derby defeat to Everton at the weekend.

The Reds were beaten 2-0 at home by their local rivals, ending a long run without defeat against the Toffees at Anfield in the Premier League.

This also continued Liverpool’s terrible recent form as they now possibly look like they’re going to struggle to even make the top four by the end of this season.

Some fans have noticed, however, that Firmino liked an Instagram post from Everton forward Richarlison as he celebrated his goal and win in the derby.

Alisson was also spotted hugging his opposite number Jordan Pickford after the game, and this has not gone down at all well with a number of LFC supporters.

It’s fair to say rivalry isn’t quite what it used to be at this level, but it’s also true that social media means these little details are picked up on more by fans than they would once have been as well.

Here’s some reaction to Firmino and Alisson’s antics…

