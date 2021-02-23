Menu

Former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku gives his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management

Manchester United FC
Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has given his verdict over the job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing at Old Trafford.

Lukaku worked under Solskjaer at Man United prior to his move to Inter Milan, but the Belgian didn’t look nearly as comfortable in Manchester as he does in Milan.

More on Lukaku: Read what the striker had to say about Chelsea

The Belgian has established himself as one of the best goal-scorers in the business during his time as an Inter Milan play, likely to the dismay of the United faithful.

Lukaku, while doing a Q&A on Twitter on Tuesday evening, while he didn’t directly reference United at all, he did give his view as to how Solskjaer is doing as manager.

He said the below…

Man United are streets behind their city rivals, but that’s no fair reflection on the job Solskjaer is doing.

The Norwegian has got United back into the title conversation, with there being little doubt over their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

That is, clear as day, progress.

2 Comments

  1. Cena says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Is a better manager too

  2. Onyeka says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Lukaku is a good player, BT didn’t fit man united

