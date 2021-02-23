Menu

“I love to see him play” – Romelu Lukaku waxes lyrical about “talented” Manchester United star

Romelu Lukaku has sung the praises of former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford during a Twitter Q&A.

It’s not often that we get unadulterated access into the minds of professional footballers, especially not one of the best strikers on the planet, so Lukaku’s Q&A session he conducted on Twitter on Tuesday evening was taken full advantage of by his fans.

During said Q&A, Lukaku was asked for his opinion on Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who he played with during his time at Old Trafford, with the Englishman having gone up a level since Lukaku departed.

It’s safe to say that he’s a fan.

Lukaku is one of the most prolific goal-scorers on the planet, with his goal haul something that Rashford needs to produce if he ever wants to be considered in that bracket.

He’s still young, though, and he has all the necessary tools to get there. Lukaku appears to agree.

