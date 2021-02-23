Man City star Benjamin Mendy in trouble again as Police SEIZE his £475k Lamborghini for no insurance

Man City might be having a brilliant time on the pitch just now, but Benjamin Mendy has been getting into trouble with alarming regularity during the last few months too.

He’s been accused of breaking lockdown and flying girls in from abroad, but now The Sun have indicated that he’s in some trouble for driving his car without insurance.

It’s suggested that he was unable to produce the documentation to show that his £475k Lamborghini was properly insured so it was seized, while he was also fined around £1k for the offence but you have to think that will have little impact on him.

He was also dealt with six points on his licence but it appears he will be able to keep driving if he gets some insurance in place, so the supercar which apparently only has 900 models in circulation won’t be going to waste.

He’s had his issues with injuries in recent years and that’s largely restricted his appearances in the Man City team while Zinchenko and Cancelo have played regularly at left back, so this latest incident is unlikely to endear him to Pep Guardiola just now.