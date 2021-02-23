Talks held: Manchester City star has already discussed transfer with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly already held transfer talks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and looks set to be one of the best free agents on the market this summer.

One imagines Aguero won’t be short of big-name suitors, and it seems as many as four top clubs could be after him.

These are named as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan in a report from the Sun, who add that Aguero has already spoken with La Liga giants Barca and Atletico about a move.

It would be exciting to see the 32-year-old at a club like Barcelona, where he could link up with fellow countryman Lionel Messi, though he’s another big name whose future is in doubt ahead of next season.

Barcelona look in need of a signing like Aguero up front after selling Luis Suarez last summer, with Antoine Griezmann not really hitting top form at the Nou Camp.

It would also be intriguing to see Aguero back at former club Atletico, with the Spanish giants really helping him launch his career as a youngster.

He moved from Madrid to City in 2011 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in Premier League history, and he could still have a big role to play in Diego Simeone’s side.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.