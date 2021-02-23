Manchester United make interesting transfer decision following star’s improvement in form

Manchester United have reportedly made the interesting decision to block West Ham from having the option to automatically sign Jesse Lingard permanently when his loan with the club comes to an end.

The England international has shone on loan with the Hammers so far, showing some of the finest form he’s displayed in a long time that will perhaps have Man Utd fans wondering about bringing him back next season.

Lingard was once a key player for the Red Devils and is giving everyone a reminder of what he’s capable of on loan at West Ham, who would surely love to keep him beyond the end of this season.

According to the Times, however, United have decided not to allow West Ham the automatic option to keep him, which perhaps suggests they do still see a future for him at Old Trafford.

Of course, Lingard will have to keep up his fine recent form if he is to get back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but he’s done a good job so far.

Man Utd fans would surely welcome the 28-year-old back if he can get back to the kind of form he showed a few years ago on a more consistent basis.