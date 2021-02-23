Manchester United shortlist €30M-rated 18-year-old as preparations begin for life after Paul Pogba

Manchester United will target Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch in their efforts to replace Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who imply that Pogba’s time as a Man United player is winding down to a close, despite the Frenchman’s increased importance over the past few months.

If Pogba is to depart, Man United will need to find a replacement. Despite Donny Van Beek’s lack of influence this campaign, they don’t appear to have been deterred from going shopping in Amsterdam.

As per Todo Fichajes, Ryan Gravenberch, a talented 18-year-old product of Ajax’s esteemed academy, has landed himself on Manchester United’s transfer radar.

The report claims that a deal could be done if Man United were to offer in excess of €30M, which is a small price to pay if Gravenberch was to fulfil his potential.

However, Van De Beek is a prime example of the dangers of buying from the Eredivisie, and when it’s a player of Paul Pogba’s calibre you’re attempting to place, you can’t take those kind of risks.