Pundit questions if Man United star can play preferred position due to “lack of hunger and lack of desire”

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been criticised by pundit Alan Shearer for not trying hard enough to get into positions to score goals.

The France international has had an up and down career at Man Utd down the years, but has often been something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

That said, some will no doubt be growing impatient with Martial after some poor form this season, with the goals really drying up for the 25-year-old in recent times.

Shearer is clearly not impressed with Martial’s form, and is slightly surprised he seems to want to play as the team’s main centre-forward due to his poor scoring record.

Shearer knows a thing or two about scoring goals and believes Martial lacks the hunger and desire to really play that role to good effect.

Speaking on punditry duty on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro, Shearer said: “Only four league goals this season, not enough movement, he’s certainly not desperate enough to score goals.

“When you look at his positioning, he spends far too much time [out wide] when you need someone in the box. Not once does he look to get anywhere near that box to score goals.

“He’s spending too much time out there [wide], there’s no focal point, there’s no one there to hold the ball up. He should realise he should get out of there and get into the box.

“I don’t think it means enough to him to put that ball into the back of the net.

“He’s only ever scored more than 20 goals in a season once. And that’s not just league goals.

“When you consider Manchester United are top scorers in the Premier League with 53 and he’s got four, I don’t think that’s anywhere near enough.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

“Apparently he’s the one who says he wants play centre forward, he deserves to be in there, well his numbers I think have to be a lot better if he wants to play in that position.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of experience. This is his sixth season at Manchester United. I wouldn’t say a lack of experience is a problem at all, I would say it’s his lack of hunger and lack of desire to get in there to constantly score goals you need to.

“He had a good season in terms of numbers last season but you have to do that on a regular basis, particularly when Man United are scoring as many as they are.”