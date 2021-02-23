“Something will have to give” – Former Man United star predicts major transfer decision at Old Trafford this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick feels there could be a major transfer decision taking place at the club this summer.

Although David de Gea has kept his place as Man Utd’s number one goalkeeper this season, Chadwick expects something will have to give ahead of the next campaign as he can’t see promising young shot-stopper Dean Henderson being happy to continue on the bench for another year.

The 23-year-old has shown plenty of potential in his short career so far, looking a big talent during his time on loan at Sheffield United.

He’s not yet managed to get ahead of De Gea in the pecking order at United, but Chadwick thinks he might soon have the edge over the Spaniard due to his age.

Chadwick also expects that De Gea could move on as he wouldn’t accept dropping to the bench if Henderson were to be promoted, so it could well be that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make in goal this summer.

“I think come the end of the season something will have to give in terms of the goalkeeping department,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I don’t think Henderson will be happy to sit on the bench again for a full season, and I don’t think De Gea will be either.

“I think come the end of the season Ole will have to make his mind up over who is going to be the long-term number one.

“I would imagine it will be Henderson because of his age. De Gea’s been a wonderful servant for Manchester United but he might want to move on and try a new challenge. He’s still relatively young for a goalkeeper and can still perform at a high level but they’re not both going to be happy to sit on the bench.

“Henderson’s had his apprenticeship in the Premier League at Sheffield United and done a good job. He’s come in a few times this season and made a few mistakes. De Gea’s made mistakes too and I think age is on Henderson’s side and it may be time for De Gea to move on, but what a player he’s been for the football club.”