“He is a ridiculously top player” – PL star drops big hint over potential Man United transfer raid

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has heaped praise onto on-loan Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard after his strong start to life at the club.

The 28-year-old struggled for playing time at Man Utd before joining the Hammers on loan this winter, and he’s been in superb form in the Premier League since getting more opportunities to play regularly.

West Ham fans will be delighted with how Lingard is getting on, but it remains to be seen if it might persuade United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give the player another chance in his first-team next season.

Rice, however, clearly hopes that Lingard can end up staying in east London for longer as he talked up what a fine player he is.

As quoted by the Times, Rice made it clear that Lingard had settled in quickly at his new club and that it’s been a big boost to the other players having him on the pitch with them.

“Hopefully we can do that for much longer, for next season as well,” Rice said. “He has got a great personality, and the lads have really taken to him.

“He is a ridiculously top player. I knew this from when I played with him with England.

“He takes the ball on the half-turn, takes the ball in tight areas and relieves the pressure. When you give him the ball on the pitch you know he is going to do something with it.”