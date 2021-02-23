Rafael Santos Borre heading to Brazil as his days with River Plate could be coming to an end

Club Atlético River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré’s time with River Plate looks to be coming to an end.

The 25-year-old’s contract will expire in June; however, after Los Millonarios victory over Rosario Central, the Colombia international discussed his future. Santos Borré made it known that he’d like to remain that his preference is to stay in Argentina and that contract talks were in their advanced stages.

Fast forward a few days, and now it seems that Santos Borré’s days with River Plate are coming to an end. According to TNT Sports, the striker will be departing for Brazil to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. The Argentine media outlet adds that River Plate’s primary focus is to ensure that Santos Borré doesn’t leave on a free transfer.

Also, it seems as though the player wants to renew his contract so that Los Millonarios earn something from his departure. Nonetheless, for his next destination, the report states that Santos Borré has a verbal agreement with Palmeiras.

In previous weeks, the Colombia international saw his name in the Major League Soccer rumor mill, with Toronto FC being a possible destination. Also, there were discussions of a potential move back to Europe. In the end, a transfer to Brazil wins out.