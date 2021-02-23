Real Madrid look to kick-off transfer rebuild with acquisition of €35M Lyon teenage sensation

Real Madrid are keen on signing Lyon teenage sensation Rayan Cherki, according to Todo Fichajes.

While Zinedine Zidane’s men are the reigning Spanish champions, and are still in with a shot of winning the title this time around, few would deny that there is a major rebuild in order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane’s Real Madrid side dominated Europe year after year, but scraped through their group this term and are not considered among the favourites to win the competition.

Considerable investment into the squad is needed, and as per Todo Fichajes, 17-year-old Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who already has over 30 first-team appearances to his name, is on their shopping list.

His release clause, as per the report is €35M, which is a considerable price to pay for a player so young. Though, Real Madrid did pay £38.7M (via the BBC) for Vinicius Junior at the same age, so it certainly isn’t out the question for them to do it with Cherki.