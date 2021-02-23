Real Madrid consider €30M-rated Serie A star as Florentino Perez seeks long-term Toni Kroos replacement

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is on Real Madrid’s list of potential long-term replacements for Toni Kroos in midfield, according to Don Balon.

While Kroos is hardly past his best at the Santiago Bernabeu, being 31-years-old and the type of player who has never relied on his pace, Florentino Perez would be wise to be proactive in his efforts to secure long-term replacements for his best players.

Though replacing Cristiano Ronaldo is a near impossible task, Real Madrid have failed miserably in attempting to fill the void left by his departure, and have suffered the consequences as a result.

Perez appears to have learnt from his failures, with Don Balon reporting that Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli, formerly of AC Milan, is under consideration by Real Madrid as the potential heir to Kroos.

Don Balon’s belief is that Real Madrid could sign Locatelli if they were to offer a fee in the region of €30M. For a player of his quality, considering the inflated nature of the transfer market, that’s a small price to pay.

Whether he will ever be as good as Kroos, well, that’s a stretch – but only because of what a brilliant player the German is.